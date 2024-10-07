Study by the industry
“Energy transition must lead to affordable energy!”
Politicians are setting ambitious climate targets, while industry is working on implementing them in its own operations. In a study by the Federation of Austrian Industries, energy-intensive companies provided valuable insights.
Double electricity consumption in industry by 2040 - this is the effect of the decarbonization of industry, as fossil fuels are currently used to generate heat for the production process.
"In Carinthia, the proportion of energy-intensive industry is particularly high and generates a lot of added value and jobs," explains Anton Gruber from Compass Lexecon. "But the conditions here are good - the approximately five terawatt hours of electricity from water form a good basis for Carinthia to become completely energy self-sufficient." In the overall mix, two thirds of the energy will still have to be imported.
Sustainability and efficiency
But sustainability alone is not enough. "The energy transition must give us an advantage in a global comparison. Europe is clearly in the showcase here," emphasizes Sabine Herlitschka, CEO of Infineon. "But it's not just about generation, more efficiency is urgently needed. This can only be achieved with semiconductor chips like the ones we manufacture." This means more devices can be operated with less electricity.
The grid infrastructure is a decisive factor here, as there are sometimes large losses from production to the device: a good 73 percent without optimization with semiconductors, 27 percent optimized. With a better grid alone, almost three times as many devices could be operated. This is an enormously important factor, as in-house energy production can only ever cover a small proportion.
Modern infrastructure and less bureaucracy
"With our 7 megawatt PV system and the future use of waste heat for green electricity, we will soon be able to cover 25 percent of our needs," explains Treibacher CEO Rene Haberl. "In addition to green hydrogen, we will also need electricity for our high-temperature and drying processes. A modern infrastructure is essential for this."
Competition does not mean mediocrity, something has to be done. But it can work with cross-party unity.
Rene Haberl, Vorstand Treibacher Industrie AG
Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta
Politicians can do a lot, especially when it comes to approvals and bureaucracy. "It is unacceptable that we cannot simply use landfill sites for photovoltaics. We have just recently received another negative decision," criticizes Haberl. "But with cross-party unity, it can work."
"Not feasible without wind power"
Easier approval procedures and leaner bureaucracy are always an issue for the Federation of Austrian Industries. "A notification requirement instead of a permit requirement is actually enough for our own industrial and landfill sites," emphasizes IV President Timo Springer. "After all, cheap energy is a location factor. This is only possible with a sustainable energy mix, which is not feasible without wind power."
The FPÖ is currently stirring things up with a survey. "We have to inform the people. Politicians are listening," says Springer, who makes it clear that the energy transition can only work if it brings benefits for everyone: "The energy transition must lead to affordable energy."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
