Laughter as the elixir of life: Liselotte Pulver turns 95

Pulver was married to Schmid for more than 30 years, her greatest happiness, as she always emphasized. Son Marc-Tell (62) still lives with his family in the family home on Lake Geneva. Daughter Mélisande committed suicide in 1989. Schmid died in 1992. How did she cope with the blows of fate? "You have no other choice," she told Swiss television. "You just have to get on with life and make the best of it." "Life Laughed in the Face" was the title of one of her books, which was published in 2016.