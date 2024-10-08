People from next door
As a Wies’n waitress, “schnapps is part of the job”
18 days full throttle at the Kaiser Wiesn in Vienna's Prater - for some, this is their workplace: Melisa Bilibou and Manuel Kurfner talk to the "Krone" about drinking strength, good footwear and the beer mug.
Krone: Mr. Kurfner, Ms. Bilibou, how did you end up at Kaiser Wiens?
Manuel Kurfner: I've been here for two years and have worked at folk festivals and in the winter season for many years. When I got the call for the position of Alm manager, I accepted.
Melisa Bilibou: I admired the waiters, how they lift all those beer mugs, and I wanted to try it too. So I applied three years ago and have been there ever since.
What do you need for this job?
Kurfner: Stamina, humor and a sense of humor. People like that, even if you come down hard on them. And good shoes. You have to have a feel for all kinds of guests and be a good salesman.
Bilibou: Flexibility and a good drinker (laughs).
Kurfner: The odd shot of schnapps is part of looking after guests.
And how many schnapps do you drink per service?
Kurfner: I try not to drink too many during the week, but rather a splash. But at the weekend I can manage ten to twelve.
Bilibou: For me it's probably over 20 shots. But it's not that much when you're on duty from 2 pm to 1 am. You run a lot, you sweat. Then it's okay.
How much sleep do you get during the Wiesn?
Bilibou: I go to bed around three or half past three in the morning and then sleep until midday.
Kurfner: I only sleep until nine, because I have meetings in the morning.
That sounds exhausting.
Kurfner: The first three days are the worst, then you get used to it. Your feet just hurt a lot.
Bilibou: After 18 days at the Oktoberfest, you're physically and mentally exhausted. You need some wellness first.
Kurfner: I lock myself away for three days afterwards and don't want to see anyone. Then I go on vacation and after a week I'm back to everyday life.
Why do you do that to yourself?
Bilibou: I always say afterwards, never again! But I'll be back next year. The work with the guests is simply fun and the pay is very good.
How many measures can you carry?
Bilibou: Eight measures are no problem with the right technique. Those who carry 14 are machines.
Kurfner: The biggest muscles won't help if you don't know how. But ten shouldn't be a problem for men.
What are you like in your private life?
Both: Very extroverted.
Bilibou: Otherwise you can't do the job.
