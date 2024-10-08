As a Wies’n waitress, “schnapps is part of the job”

Krone: Mr. Kurfner, Ms. Bilibou, how did you end up at Kaiser Wiens?

Manuel Kurfner: I've been here for two years and have worked at folk festivals and in the winter season for many years. When I got the call for the position of Alm manager, I accepted.

Melisa Bilibou: I admired the waiters, how they lift all those beer mugs, and I wanted to try it too. So I applied three years ago and have been there ever since.