"Lynching"
“Diddy” Combs’ mother Janice breaks her silence!
Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother condemns his "public lynching" amid sexual abuse allegations, saying he's not the monster he's being portrayed as.
Amid serious allegations against music mogul "P. Diddy" Sean Combs, his mother, Janice Smalls Combs, has spoken out publicly in defense of her son. Diddy is currently facing allegations of sex trafficking, blackmail and several sexual assaults and has to answer for his actions in court.
"Public lynching"
In a statement leaked to "Page Six" on Sunday via her lawyer, Janice said: "It is heartbreaking to see my son being convicted not for the truth, but for a narrative made up of lies." She spoke of a "public lynching" of her son, who had not yet had the opportunity to prove his innocence. "Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally tell his side of the story and prove his innocence."
"Mistakes made"
Janice Combs also addressed the surveillance footage allegedly showing "Diddy" physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel in 2016. In her statement, she acknowledged her son's mistakes: "I'm not here to portray my son as perfect, because he's not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have." She acknowledged that Diddy had not always been completely honest about certain incidents, particularly in relation to the violence against Cassie.
"My son may not have been completely truthful about certain things, like denying that he ever got violent with an ex-girlfriend, even though hotel surveillance cameras showed otherwise," she continued.
"Diddy's" representatives confirmed the authenticity of his mother's statement to Page Six.
Arrested in mid-September
Following his arrest on September 16 and the charges of human trafficking and sexual assault, 120 other victims of the rapper have already contacted a hotline set up by a lawyer to file a complaint. Among them is a male victim who claimed to have been sexually abused at the age of nine after an audition in his studio in New York.
In custody
The public prosecutor's office accuses Combs of sexually abusing women, drugging them and using threats and violence to coerce them into attending sex parties. Combs denies all allegations while he is in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial.
Applications by his legal team for release on bail have already been rejected by two judges due to the seriousness of the allegations. According to the court, "Diddy" is a danger to society.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
