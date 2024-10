Herbert Prohaska: “Salzburg lost its nimbus”

Well boom! I expected a lot of things, but I didn't expect Salzburg to suffer such a blow. For many years, they were able to adequately replace their departures, but this year they were no longer able to do so. This is most clearly visible in central defense, where Pavlovic and Solet are sorely missed. Even in the last few games, even apart from the 0:4 against Brest, clear weaknesses were visible there. Sturm exposed these mercilessly.