Relieving the burden

"For many, helping people who need support in their daily lives is not just a job, but a vocation, and they would like to continue doing so after they retire," says Drescher. They could step in flexibly and relieve employees at peak times. However, this must be rewarded accordingly. At the same time, it is important to provide staff with relief on a daily basis. "Be it through health promotion, such as back fitness courses, more prevention with a higher number of supervisions, new technologies and stable duty and vacation planning. Overtime and overwork should be avoided," says Drescher.