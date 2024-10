Automatically saved design

When children on a farm learn with animals and by immersing themselves in nature, we also find fulfillment," says Maria Hötschl, chairwoman of the "Wir für Greencare" association. Her concept is as multifaceted as it is valuable for society. Because these special facilities are scattered all over the country - between stables, fields and kitchens - each with a special mission. Just one of many noble goals: To allow people with disabilities in particular to experience recognition and appreciation for their work, but also to allow older clients to forget that they are actually forgetting while gardening.