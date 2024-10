Reschenstraße closed again for construction of gallery

Long vehicles have to take a wide detour

The next construction phase starts on Tuesday, October 8. The Reschenstraße between Pfunds and Nauders will be closed to all traffic until December 20. Vehicles with larger trailers (over 6.5 meters) and buses over 13 meters in length will have to take a wide detour. All other vehicles and local public transport (bus routes 210 and 273) will be routed via Engadiner Strasse and Martinsbrucker Strasse and therefore partly via Swiss territory.