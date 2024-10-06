Accidents and drugs
Austrian (24) keeps German police on their toes
A 24-year-old Austrian kept the Bavarian police on their toes twice in the past few days! First, the man spun his car across meadows until the engine overheated and his vehicle burst into flames. A few hours later, he caused another accident while under the influence of drugs.
Early Thursday morning, at around 2 a.m., the Bavarian police in Mindelheim were notified of a fire in a meadow just outside the village of Stetten. On arrival, the patrol crew found a car on fire. The car was extinguished by the Apfeltrach, Kammlach and Stetten fire departments, who were called to the scene. The vehicle was a total loss of around 2000 euros.
Further investigations revealed that the driver and owner of the car - a 24-year-old Austrian - overheated the engine during skidding exercises on several meadows and his car caught fire. The police began an investigation into the man's fitness to drive and the damage to the meadows. The driver was charged with various offenses.
However, these charges apparently did not have the desired effect on the Austrian. At around 10 a.m. on Friday, the 24-year-old was driving another car on the state road from Kammlach in the direction of Oberrieden. Shortly before entering the town, he lost control of his vehicle on the rain-soaked road, veered off the road to the left, ran over two traffic control posts and hit a tree.
Driving with a drug cocktail but without a license
Several violations were detected during the accident investigation. Drug-related abnormalities were detected. A preliminary drug test was positive for several narcotics. In addition, the 24-year-old's driving license had already been legally revoked in Austria - so he would not have been allowed to drive in Germany either.
"Slicks" with less than 0.2 millimeters of tread
To make matters worse, the car he was driving had no license plates on top and was neither registered nor insured. In addition to these traffic offenses, the driver was also charged with several traffic violations. In addition, the tire treads of the car were barely recognizable. The depth was less than 0.2 millimeters in some cases.
After depositing a security deposit, which was ordered by the Memmingen public prosecutor's office, and a detailed briefing, the driver was allowed to leave the police station.
