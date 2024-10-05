Dinner in Rome
Nehammer: Asylum axis with right-wing “friend” Meloni
Following the unsatisfactory National Council elections for the ÖVP, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) took a break from domestic politics at the weekend and made a short trip to Rome. There he also met Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He posted a photo of their dinner together on Instagram and emphasized the Austrian-Italian axis in the fight against illegal migration.
"Meloni and I now have a friendship," enthused the ÖVP leader on Instagram.
Chancellor appreciates Meloni's "perseverance"
And added: "I appreciate her assertiveness and consistency in the fight against illegal migration and for robust protection of the EU's external borders."
"Pulling in the same direction"
Austria and Italy are "pulling in the same direction", the Chancellor continued. "We are both pleased that Austria will also provide the Commissioner for Migration in the future; the fight against illegal migration is one of the future issues of the European Union."
Magnus Brunner is known to be responsible for migration and home affairs in the European Commission.
Meloni's right-wing populist party Fratelli d'Italia has been part of the right-wing conservative group "European Conservatives and Reformers" (ECR) in the EU Parliament since the 2019 EU elections, which with 83 MEPs is the third strongest force in the EU Parliament behind the conservative EPP (to which the ÖVP belongs) and the Social Democrats.
Meloni is politically closer to Nehammer than FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who is closer to Matteo Salvini and his Lega in Italy. Meloni turned down the new EU group "Patriots for Europe" founded by Kickl in June.
Nehammer with VdB on Monday, talks with Babler on Tuesday
Next week, things will heat up again for Nehammer in terms of domestic policy. A meeting with SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is planned for Tuesday. Both party leaders have already been invited to talks with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday.
Both the ÖVP and SPÖ have always emphasized that they do not want to form a government with the FPÖ under Kickl. However, the ÖVP and SPÖ would only have a wafer-thin majority in the National Council. For this reason, a third coalition partner, i.e. NEOS or the Greens, would be an advantage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.