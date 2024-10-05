Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dinner in Rome

Nehammer: Asylum axis with right-wing “friend” Meloni

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 21:54

Following the unsatisfactory National Council elections for the ÖVP, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) took a break from domestic politics at the weekend and made a short trip to Rome. There he also met Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He posted a photo of their dinner together on Instagram and emphasized the Austrian-Italian axis in the fight against illegal migration. 

0 Kommentare

"Meloni and I now have a friendship," enthused the ÖVP leader on Instagram.

Chancellor appreciates Meloni's "perseverance"
And added: "I appreciate her assertiveness and consistency in the fight against illegal migration and for robust protection of the EU's external borders."

"Pulling in the same direction"
Austria and Italy are "pulling in the same direction", the Chancellor continued. "We are both pleased that Austria will also provide the Commissioner for Migration in the future; the fight against illegal migration is one of the future issues of the European Union."

Magnus Brunner is known to be responsible for migration and home affairs in the European Commission. 

Meloni's right-wing populist party Fratelli d'Italia has been part of the right-wing conservative group "European Conservatives and Reformers" (ECR) in the EU Parliament since the 2019 EU elections, which with 83 MEPs is the third strongest force in the EU Parliament behind the conservative EPP (to which the ÖVP belongs) and the Social Democrats.

Meloni is politically closer to Nehammer than FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who is closer to Matteo Salvini and his Lega in Italy. Meloni turned down the new EU group "Patriots for Europe" founded by Kickl in June. 

Nehammer with VdB on Monday, talks with Babler on Tuesday
Next week, things will heat up again for Nehammer in terms of domestic policy. A meeting with SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is planned for Tuesday. Both party leaders have already been invited to talks with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday.

A meeting between Karl Nehmammer and Andreas Babler will take place next Tuesday. (Bild: Krone KREATIV, APA, AFP)
A meeting between Karl Nehmammer and Andreas Babler will take place next Tuesday.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV, APA, AFP)

Both the ÖVP and SPÖ have always emphasized that they do not want to form a government with the FPÖ under Kickl. However, the ÖVP and SPÖ would only have a wafer-thin majority in the National Council. For this reason, a third coalition partner, i.e. NEOS or the Greens, would be an advantage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf