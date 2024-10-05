Turns against Cora
War of the roses! Emotional words from David Schumacher
David Schumacher, son of ex-Formula 1 professional Ralf and Cora Schumacher, has intervened on Instagram in his parents' war of the roses, which has been raging for weeks. He clearly takes his father's side and calls on his mother to leave Ralf and him alone in an emotional statement. He then shares a story about a letter from a lawyer.
"I didn't want to comment any further on family matters, as our private issues have no place in public. But unfortunately my mother can't get this sorted," David Schumacher begins his statement in an Instagram story. Ralf and Cora Schumacher's only child is thus joining the war of the roses.
This has been raging since the former Formula 1 driver came out of the closet a few weeks ago and confessed to his partner Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne. Cora subsequently claimed that she only found out about her ex-husband's relationship from the media. Ralf published chat histories to refute this.
Lawyer intervenes
"I honestly just want to live my life in peace and achieve my goals without always being talked to by the media about everything my mother accuses me and my father of," David Schumacher now explains on Instagram. The 22-year-old also explains that his mother is always struggling with problems and gives some alleged examples.
Statements that Cora Schumacher denies and is now apparently taking legal action against. David Schumacher posted another story in which a screenshot of a letter from his mother's lawyer can be seen. In it, the 22-year-old is asked to delete the statement and threatened with an injunction.
"When the truth is painful, you unfortunately have to send your own son a lawyer's letter," Schumacher Junior wrote as a comment. Another story shows a police car in front of the house where Ralf and David live. It was posted by racing driver Vivien Keszthelyi, David Schumacher's girlfriend and shared by the 22-year-old. Background: Cora Schumacher had recently published photos of her ex-husband's house. An end to the war of the roses does not seem to be in sight for the time being.
