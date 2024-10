Corn is now also at home in Salzburger Lungau

Located at an altitude of at least 1000 meters above sea level, the entire Lungau region, with the exception of Ramingstein, is known for its harsh microclimate. Not ideal for the frost-sensitive maize. Nevertheless, the Dorfers tried their luck and were the first farmers in the district to experiment with maize cultivation. "It appealed to me," says the farmer. The forage maize now grows year after year on one hectare. The ski poles used as cultivation aids have given way to machines.