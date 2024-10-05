"Passing on knowledge"
“Mothl Mayer” goes to school
Pleasing pictures of Matthias Mayer: Austria's most successful Olympic athlete goes to school. As part of a coaching course at BSPA Graz this week, he showed himself to be fit and motivated to do good for young athletes.
"I have celebrated great successes in my active career. I would now like to pass on my knowledge and experience from the last few decades in high-performance sport to young athletes," Mayer was quoted as saying in a press release. The BSPA Graz serves him as a "highly competent contact in matters of training".
The attached pictures suggest a real preferred student. "Mothl" listens, demonstrates, gets involved, teaches, pushes. And: he smiles. Things continue to go uphill for the three-time Olympic champion.
A thirst for action
It is a "basic coaching course" that Mayer successfully completed this week. He still seems to be bursting with energy. As the "Krone" recently reported, he is already looking after the youth at his home club Gerlitzen. Mayer is also active in the Carinthian regional association, where he supports his father Helmut, the silver medal winner at the 1988 Olympic Games in Calgary.
"Great coaching career"
It is quite possible that his exceptional career as an athlete will be followed by a "great coaching career", as BSPA Graz boss Georg Veitz suggests: "Matthias has brought his experience from top-class sport to the course in a very ambitious way. This is a great thing for us. It shows that our training courses are also highly valued by top athletes."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.