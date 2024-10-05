Swearing-in ceremony on 24.10.
Who is still in contention for a seat in the National Council
Now that the ballot cards have been counted, it is more or less clear who will occupy the seats in the National Council in the future. The FPÖ in particular has significantly increased its contingent, while the ÖVP and Greens have to say goodbye to some politicians. The NEOS party is very stable.
It is not yet clear which 183 MPs will actually be sworn in on October 24. Some of them will forgo a mandate, including the Third President of the National Council Norbert Hofer (FPÖ), who is to move to Burgenland, and the future EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner (ÖVP). Others have missed out on a mandate.
On the federal list, some still have to wait. Rudolf Taschner, for example, would be the next successor should Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) be represented in a government again. As Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler and Women's Affairs Minister Susanne Raab (both ÖVP) also have a federal mandate, there is still a chance for Johanna Jachs and Alexander Pröll.
Will Rosenkranz return?
If he accepts the mandate, Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ), who is a possible candidate for the post of President of the National Council, will return. The Freedom Party club is growing strongly. Wendelin Mölzer and Ricarda Berger, for example, are planning to return. New to the National Council, for example, is Maximilian Weinzierl, Chairman of the Ring of Liberal Youth.
For the SPÖ, party leader Andreas Babler, who comes from the Federal Council, and the chairmen of the two trade unions GPA and pro-ge Barbara Teiber and Reinhold Binder are newcomers this time. Media spokeswoman Muna Duzdar still has to hope for red government participation.
Three "newcomers" in the Greens
The only newcomers to the Greens are the three government members Werner Kogler, Alma Zadic and Leonore Gewessler, although for the former it is a homecoming. The NEOS party is very stable, although there are a few newcomers, including media manager Veit Dengler and JUNOS chairwoman Sophie Wotschke.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
