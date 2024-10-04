Automatically saved design

Vorteilswelt
04.10.2024 18:33

From paramedic to Olympic champion and athlete of the year! After his civilian service in Brunn am Gebirge, kitesurfer Valentin Bontus started his Olympic campaign and crowned it with gold off the coast of Marseille. On Thursday, the 23-year-old received the NIKI at the Wiener Stadthalle. His former civilian service position cheered him on. Former colleague Roman Aigner looks back.

What tasks did Valentin Bontus have as a paramedic at the Brunn am Gebirge station?
Roman Aigner: His main task at the Brunn am Gebirge Red Cross station was to transport patients. Immediately after successfully completing his training as a paramedic, Valentin completed his training as a safe emergency driver. He was often deployed as a driver, but also carried out missions in his role as a paramedic.

During his civilian service, Valentin Bontus worked for the Red Cross in Brunn am Gebirge as a paramedic and emergency driver. (Bild: RK Brunn/Aigner)
During his civilian service, Valentin Bontus worked for the Red Cross in Brunn am Gebirge as a paramedic and emergency driver.
(Bild: RK Brunn/Aigner)

To what extent was he already a "people catcher" during this time, connecting with others incredibly quickly?
Thanks to his natural, open and funny nature, he was immediately taken to heart by the team. Wherever Valentin appeared, fun was guaranteed!

What marks has Valentin left on the office as a person?
Now we can say one as an Olympic champion. The one of humanity anyway. But that's nothing out of the ordinary at the Red Cross.

Kitesurfer Valentin Bontus won the gold medal at the Olympic premiere of Formula Kite. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Kitesurfer Valentin Bontus won the gold medal at the Olympic premiere of Formula Kite.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

How did he go down with the patients?
His cheerful manner also went down well with the patients and put a smile on many of their faces.

Some ex-civilian service colleagues say with a twinkle in their eyes that Valentin Bontus learned how to overtake on the water as an ambulance driver. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Some ex-civilian service colleagues say with a twinkle in their eyes that Valentin Bontus learned how to overtake on the water as an ambulance driver.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

How did the office feel when he won the Olympics?
On the day of the races, his former colleagues watched his success live on TV, unless they were on duty. When he actually won, we were of course incredibly proud of him. Some even claimed that he had learned how to overtake confidently on the water as an ambulance driver.

