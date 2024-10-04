Vorteilswelt
Big crowd:

Everything revolves around energy in Südpark

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 20:00

Electricity and heat dominated Klagenfurt's Südpark on Friday. Customers were already very interested in the first of the two Energy Days.

0 Kommentare

"Your own home is actually the biggest energy store. 100 square meters of screed hold as much heat as a buffer storage tank with 6000 liters. We plan for that, of course," explains Andrä Rogl from heat pump manufacturer iDM. "Our pumps work efficiently with PV systems."

Speaking of sustainable heat: "Pellets have been consistently cheaper than conventional heating methods for decades. Prices have recovered after the crisis," emphasizes Paul Pichler from the Peter Seppele company. "We produce 140,000 tons of pellets every year, which we deliver with our own fleet."

iDM Energiesysteme produces intelligent heat pumps in Matrei and Spittal. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
iDM Energiesysteme produces intelligent heat pumps in Matrei and Spittal.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The professionals at Peter Seppele produce 140,000 tons of pellets every year. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The professionals at Peter Seppele produce 140,000 tons of pellets every year.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

This concentrated energy knowledge was organized by Heinz Achatz: "We use sustainable energy at Südpark and also want to inform our customers. We will certainly be organizing the Energy Days more often."

Producing electricity for the household yourself 
Anyone who wants to harness the power of the sun will also find what they are looking for at the Energy Days (today and tomorrow) at Südpark in Klagenfurt.

The step towards energy independence is possible with just a balcony. SOLTechnik from Althofen relies on Sonnenkraft, a local supplier, for its balcony and terrace modules. The professionals at EBZ offer solutions for all sizes. "We start our consultation with the meter box and create the right offer," says Managing Director Mario Zintl. "Of course, we have everything from balcony power plants to classic PV systems."

Südpark also uses sustainable energy. Heinz Achatz (right) wants to inform customers. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Südpark also uses sustainable energy. Heinz Achatz (right) wants to inform customers.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
At Vivatro, the focus is on self-consumption. The PV systems can withstand a lot. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
At Vivatro, the focus is on self-consumption. The PV systems can withstand a lot.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
SOLTechnik from Althofen offers compact PV solutions. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
SOLTechnik from Althofen offers compact PV solutions.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

A few years ago, some people wanted to make money with PV. "Our solutions are geared towards self-consumption, not feeding into the grid," emphasizes Ines Buchsteiner, Vivatro. "The systems require no maintenance and there is no hail damage." The green electricity can then also be used to refuel your own Tesla. "The Model Y was the best-selling car in the world in 2023," says Immanuel Lepuch. "We have a good network of workshops, you don't need an annual service. That saves you a lot."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Justich
Felix Justich
