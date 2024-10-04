Gratkorn Mur power plant: The turbines are turning

The moment was preceded by a long story: the decision had been in place since 2012, but preparations could only begin in 2020 and construction had taken two and a half years. Unlike the Mur power plant in Graz, no activists chained themselves to trees north of the capital, no protest camps had to be evacuated, no demonstrations took place. "Hydropower is environmental protection," said Karl Heinz Gruber, Managing Director of Verbund, probably with a little provocation. "We avoid 30,000 tons of CO₂. But yes, the power plant is a transverse structure."