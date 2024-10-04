Drinking water contaminated in 28 municipalities

Red Cross helps with disaster equipment

The OÖ. Red Cross will be operating a drinking water supply using water distribution kits from Monday, October 7. "The supply stations are designed for 2,000 liters of drinking water, can be used anywhere and at any time and guarantee rapid assistance," says expert Wilfried Hildenbrand from Wels. "The current situation shows that we have prepared ourselves in the best possible way for these cases and can be there for people," adds the internationally experienced volunteer disaster relief worker from Sattledt, who is coordinating the water supply to the affected households with his team.