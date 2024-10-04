25,000 have to boil
Drinking water contaminated in 28 municipalities
The heavy rainfall almost three weeks ago is still having unpleasant consequences: since September 14, the drinking water supply has been impaired in 36 municipalities, and 25,000 people in 28 municipalities currently have to boil their water. The Red Cross is helping with drinking water distribution stations.
It was dry for a long time, then it poured down like buckets for days. This led to microbiological contamination entering the drinking water supplies in numerous Upper Austrian municipalities. Since September 14, 2024, impairments in 36 municipalities have been reported to the drinking water supervisory authority of the province of Upper Austria. Currently, 28 municipalities and 25,000 citizens are still affected by impairments and boiling bans.
Cleaning takes time
Particularly affected are springs that are fed from near-surface waters and whose catchment areas do not have a large cover. The heavy rainfall causes microbiological contamination to enter the groundwater. Of course, it then takes time for the impurities to recede due to the natural purification processes underground. This can take anything from a few days to several weeks.
Options for speeding up the process
This is closely monitored and samples are taken on an ongoing basis to observe developments at the affected wells and springs and subsequently in the distribution networks. Depending on the water supplier, there are various ways of restoring drinking water quality more quickly: For example, it may be possible to restore drinking water quality more quickly by discharging the affected water source, by disinfecting it with ultraviolet light or by chlorination. The water suppliers work in close cooperation with the drinking water supervisory authority and the respective municipality.
These municipalities are affected
In the following drinking water supply systems or municipalities, microbiological contamination of the drinking water quality is currently to be assumed and a boiling order has been issued by the responsible water suppliers:
Red Cross helps with disaster equipment
The OÖ. Red Cross will be operating a drinking water supply using water distribution kits from Monday, October 7. "The supply stations are designed for 2,000 liters of drinking water, can be used anywhere and at any time and guarantee rapid assistance," says expert Wilfried Hildenbrand from Wels. "The current situation shows that we have prepared ourselves in the best possible way for these cases and can be there for people," adds the internationally experienced volunteer disaster relief worker from Sattledt, who is coordinating the water supply to the affected households with his team.
Thanks to employees and those responsible
"Since the first microbiological contamination of the systems, our employees have been out and about supporting the municipalities and cooperatives to restore safe drinking water for the affected households as quickly as possible," said Stefan Kaineder, Provincial Councillor for the Environment and Climate, thanking the dedicated employees as well as those responsible at the water boards.
