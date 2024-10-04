Vorteilswelt
Traiskirchen outdoor pool

Father after scandalous verdict: “Karma never sleeps”

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 18:00

 As reported, six children were abused by two Afghans in the Traiskirchen outdoor pool: However, they will soon be free again. Now the father of one of the victims speaks in the "Krone".

0 Kommentare

It's all half as bad. The two asylum seekers just had a bit to drink, a bottle of vodka for two. The "first intoxication" for the strong men (29 and 30 years old) from Afghanistan. They were having fun on this hot June day, uninhibited and wanted to have some fun in the whirlpool of the "Aqua Splash" in the outdoor pool in Traiskirchen (Lower Austria).

The duo held their noses with one hand - the other was used to touch children under water. In places that God has forbidden adults to touch. So - a somewhat disturbing definition of fun for the two men. However.

Patrick S. (34) has long since lost faith in the justice system. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Klemens Groh; APA/Sophia Killinger,)
Patrick S. (34) has long since lost faith in the justice system.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Klemens Groh; APA/Sophia Killinger,)

Convicted Afghans will soon be free again
On Thursday, they stood trial in Vienna. The sentence was 18 months in prison, six of them unconditional (not legally binding). The Afghans will walk free again in a few weeks.

Patrick S. (34) is the father of one of the six victims, a girl - there are a total of six children aged between nine and 13. Lisa (name changed) is doing well under the circumstances, he says in an interview with "Krone". The nine-year-old had many questions about the men, some of which could be answered, but not all. "Who are they?" "Why are they here in the country?" "What happens to them?"

"Lost faith in justice"
De facto nothing! "I lost faith in the justice system a long time ago," says Patrick S. "It's all just a shi...!" The victims' lawyer is likely to interpret the much-cited scandalous verdict somewhat differently than the families affected and trial observers. He is said to have judged it as appropriate.

Asylum seeker himself father of two children
Lisa's dad says clearly: "I want the same thing to happen to these guys." One of the convicts (he was a police officer in his home country of Afghanistan before fleeing) is the father of two children - six and eight years old. Patrick S. rows back. "No, I wouldn't wish this on any child. He and his Afghan friend should suffer. Not a child. They should feel this pain, this feeling of being powerless."

But the 34-year-old no longer has any feelings of revenge. Because: "Karma never sleeps!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sandra Ramsauer
Sandra Ramsauer
