Farewell
Lech parts ways with tourism director Fercher
Personnel changes are imminent at Lech Zürs Tourismus GmbH in Lech am Arlberg (Vorarlberg): Hermann Fercher, who has managed the company for almost 15 years, is taking his hat off and stepping down.
Time to say goodbye: Lech am Arlberg is setting a new course for Lech Zürs Tourismus GmbH: The long-standing managing director Hermann Fercher will only hold his position until 2025, after which the fate of the company will be placed in other hands, but it is still unclear in whose hands. This decision was made and decided jointly at the Annual General Meeting on Monday.
Fercher, who has been in this management position for almost 15 years, will remain with the tourism office until then to ensure an orderly transition for the successor, the municipality announced on Friday. The job advertisement is currently being prepared by the municipality.
Lech has been facing particular financial challenges since the Corona years and the construction of the new two-part community center including the event hall. With regard to the event hall ("Lechwelten"), it was stated that "the long-term structural adjustments and the implementation of the marketing concept will be the responsibility of the new management."
The operational management of "Lechwelten" was recently integrated into Lech Service GmbH, which will take care of event management, offer development and financial and budget planning, the municipality announced: "One task of the new tourism management will therefore also be to establish close cooperation with Lech Service GmbH."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
