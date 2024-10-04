Movement again on the board of the Laura Foundation

There has been another change at the official management level of the board of the Laura Private Foundation based in Innsbruck: according to the company register, the new deputy chairman of the board of the foundation, which was established by René Benko and his mother Ingeborg in 2006, is Viennese lawyer Stefan Makas, who worked at the law firm of Benko's criminal defense lawyer Norbert Wess (wkk law) until 2018.