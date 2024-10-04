Auto-saved draft

US military experts:
The ground offensive by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine could soon slow down. At least that is what US military experts expect. The peak will be reached in the coming weeks or months, after which the pace will slow down, wrote the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
The reason given by the observers was that reserves were exhausted. The army had to divide its forces between the attacks in the Donbass, the stalled offensive in the Kharkiv region and the defense against Ukrainian troops in the Russian region of Kursk. "Russian forces do not have the personnel and material to continue the intensive offensive efforts in the long term," the ISW report states.
The Russian advance has been underway since October 2023, when the Ukrainian summer offensive in the south came to a standstill. Most recently, Russian troops have been gaining ground faster and faster. The Ukrainian army had to give up the long-defended outpost of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region. According to the ISW, however, no strategically significant breakthrough has yet been achieved on the front.
Defenders exhausted
At the same time, the US military experts argued that the Ukrainian defense is also exhausted. The Ukrainian General Staff reported 142 attempted Russian assault attacks on Thursday, 30 of them in the direction of the embattled city of Pokrovsk alone.
Attack on nuclear power plant employees
In southern Ukraine, a security guard at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was killed (see video above). According to the Russian State Investigative Committee, a hidden explosive device detonated when the man got into his car. Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed the attack and called the dead man a collaborator. He had taken part in reprisals against employees of the nuclear power plant who were loyal to Ukraine.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, has been occupied by Russian troops since March 2022. The six reactors are shut down, but still need to be cooled and maintained. There have been repeated explosions in and around the plant, for which both sides blame each other
