Civil Defense Day in Tyrol: What you need to know

In addition to food and drink, a good household stockpile also consists of other important items for emergencies: in addition to a flashlight and spare batteries, a battery-operated radio and spare batteries or crank radio should be available for emergencies. This can be used to receive information on what to do and current developments. Important and personally prescribed medication and first aid equipment should be available for medical care. In the event of an evacuation, important documents should be summarized in a folder and ready to hand. Finally, personal hygiene and toiletries should not be forgotten when stocking up. You can find more information on how to stock up in an emergency HERE.