Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bankruptcy in the local council

Where election campaign costs remain “limitless” again this year

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 13:00

Before every election, at least one party has the idea of capping campaign costs. However, the black majority in the town hall did not even want to discuss a 30,000 euro limit before the municipal elections in January.

0 Kommentare

In Tulln, FPÖ city councillor Andreas Bors chose the most recent council meeting for this not-so-new initiative. However, his urgent motion to pass an upper limit of 30,000 euros was immediately rejected by the People's Party, which has an absolute majority. The reason given was that it was simply not an issue for the municipal council.

"Tulln should be a role model for a fair, transparent and citizen-oriented election campaign. The time for wastefulness is over," emphasized Bors in the run-up to the meeting. After the meeting, the tone of the Freedom Party was harsher: "When it comes to a separate coat of arms for Nitzing, which is actually also within the authority of the state, there is a long and wide-ranging discussion in the municipal council, but the ÖVP didn't even want to discuss our proposal!"

Other parties would be in favor of the border
The other parties in Tulln, however, would even have had something to gain from the FPÖ's proposal. According to regional media, the SPÖ considers the expenditure of the equivalent of around 2 euros per eligible voter to be more than reasonable, while an agreement for the Greens would be "desirable". The Neos would prefer to reduce all party subsidies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf