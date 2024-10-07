With Hildegard von Bingen in the gourmet kitchen

Professional chef relies on herbalist nun

Professional chef Franziska Hiller from Vorarlberg, who usually enchants guests with her culinary delights at the toque-awarded restaurant of the Biohotel Schwanen in the Bregenzerwald, took over at Moritz. With her dedicated team, she manages to incorporate the principles of the herbalist nun Hildegard von Bingen into her exquisite dishes under the motto "Wild Women's and Tough Guys' Cuisine".