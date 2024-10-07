At the "Chef's Roulette"
With Hildegard von Bingen in the gourmet kitchen
30 top chefs from all over Austria swapped their kitchens again at "Chef's Roulette". In Carinthia, the Moritz restaurant in Grafenstein took part again this year, where a guest chef from Vorarlberg caused quite a stir
The "Jeune Restaurateurs d' Europe" (JRE), the association of young top chefs, has become one of the most original and sophisticated gourmet events. In Carinthia, three very special flagships of the local top gastronomy took part again on October 2 with the award-winning restaurants Moritz, Seespitz and Hubert Wallner.
Professional chef relies on herbalist nun
Professional chef Franziska Hiller from Vorarlberg, who usually enchants guests with her culinary delights at the toque-awarded restaurant of the Biohotel Schwanen in the Bregenzerwald, took over at Moritz. With her dedicated team, she manages to incorporate the principles of the herbalist nun Hildegard von Bingen into her exquisite dishes under the motto "Wild Women's and Tough Guys' Cuisine".
And she brilliantly implemented this more than high-quality culinary experience in a 5-course menu including matching wine accompaniment within one day in the restaurant of Anja Moritz and her husband chef Roman Pichler, who took over the kitchen at the Kirchenwirt in Leogang, Salzburg, for "Chef's Roulette".
Hand-cut Buchteln and parchment
The Carinthian guests were treated to kohlrabi marinated as pockets with "peas & pea cream I dill vinaigrette", hand-cut Buchteln with mushrooms and potatoes, baked lamb chops and shoulder and quince cooked in parchment with iced mascarpone. "A culinary experience for all the senses," was the verdict.
The good cause was not neglected either. A considerable amount of money was raised by selling raffle tickets, which will be donated to the victims of the flood disaster.
Carinthian Food Day
The next gourmet event at the gourmet restaurant Moritz, which is open every Tuesday to Saturday (from 5 p.m.), will take place on October 16. Slow Food Carinthia is organizing the Carinthian Food Day and Moritz will be serving a special Carinthian menu to match. Registration is requested: restaurantmoritz.at
