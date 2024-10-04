Series of threats
Bomb alert: train stations in Innsbruck also evacuated!
The series of bomb threats against Austrian railroad stations continues unabated: on Thursday evening, two Innsbruck railroad stations - including the main station - also had to be searched by the police for explosives. As in all other cases, the all-clear was soon given.
Graz, Linz, Salzburg, Klagenfurt, St. Pölten and Bregenz - the police have been on constant duty at train stations in many parts of Austria for days.
Threat came via email again
A seventh bomb alert was issued on Thursday evening. Affected: two train stations in Innsbruck. "Following a bomb threat via email, the main station and the Westbahnhof were searched in the evening hours by police officers with knowledge of explosives and explosives detection dogs," the executive reported on Friday.
State security started investigations
After the search, the all-clear was given. "No items suspected of containing explosives were found," said the police. The Tyrolean State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism has started investigations.
Probably the same perpetrator at work
The series of bomb threats continues to keep investigators in the affected federal states on their toes. The pattern has always been the same: A threat is received by the regional police headquarters of the respective federal state, stating that explosive devices have been planted at train stations - all sent by email. According to the investigating authorities, it is probably the same perpetrator.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
