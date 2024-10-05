Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: WSG Tirol against FC Blau-Weiß Linz
9th round in Austria's Bundesliga: WSG Tirol host FC Blau-Weiß Linz. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
WSG Tirol's home record this season in the Austrian Bundesliga is in need of improvement ahead of the clash with FC Blau-Weiß Linz. The team from Watten have managed just two points in three games, without scoring a single goal. "I still don't know how to play the goal anthem," admitted coach Philipp Semlic, who was hired in the summer. That is now set to change, as the WSG gained a lot of confidence from last week's 3:1 win at WAC.
"We need a really good performance!"
But Blau-Weiß are also in good shape. Despite the unfortunate 2-1 defeat against Sturm Graz last Saturday, the Upper Austrians are in fifth place - five points ahead of the ninth-placed Tyroleans. Semlic's respect is correspondingly high. "Linz are playing a very good season, they had Sturm on the brink of defeat and have repeatedly made a statement recently. They are an extremely physical team with clear processes in their structure and are peppered with many good individual players. We need a really good performance and must not allow ourselves to make many mistakes," warned the 41-year-old.
"Ronivaldo has an incredible hunger for goals!"
Goal-getter Ronivaldo has been outstanding for Blau-Weiß so far this season, leading the scoring charts with six goals. "I know him from my time in the 2nd division. Apart from his footballing qualities, he's a very, very good person, a really positive character. I'm happy for guys like that when they achieve success," explained Semlic, who also praised the 35-year-old striker's attitude. "Despite his age, he's in great shape and has an incredible hunger for goals. That shows how professional he is."
Ronivaldo also scored in Linz's 4:2 away win against WSG on September 2 last year. That game gave the Upper Austrians their first ever win in the top flight, so coach Gerald Scheiblehner has fond memories of the Tivoli. In order to return home with three points, the coach emphasized that a concentrated performance was required. "We're up against a very good team in terms of play who have had a very good season so far," said Scheiblehner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
