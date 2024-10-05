Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bundesliga in the TICKER

LIVE from 5pm: WSG Tirol against FC Blau-Weiß Linz

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 04:01

9th round in Austria's Bundesliga: WSG Tirol host FC Blau-Weiß Linz. We report live (see below).

0 Kommentare

Here is the LIVETICKER:

WSG Tirol's home record this season in the Austrian Bundesliga is in need of improvement ahead of the clash with FC Blau-Weiß Linz. The team from Watten have managed just two points in three games, without scoring a single goal. "I still don't know how to play the goal anthem," admitted coach Philipp Semlic, who was hired in the summer. That is now set to change, as the WSG gained a lot of confidence from last week's 3:1 win at WAC.

"We need a really good performance!"
But Blau-Weiß are also in good shape. Despite the unfortunate 2-1 defeat against Sturm Graz last Saturday, the Upper Austrians are in fifth place - five points ahead of the ninth-placed Tyroleans. Semlic's respect is correspondingly high. "Linz are playing a very good season, they had Sturm on the brink of defeat and have repeatedly made a statement recently. They are an extremely physical team with clear processes in their structure and are peppered with many good individual players. We need a really good performance and must not allow ourselves to make many mistakes," warned the 41-year-old.

WSG coach Philipp Semlic (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
WSG coach Philipp Semlic
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"Ronivaldo has an incredible hunger for goals!"
Goal-getter Ronivaldo has been outstanding for Blau-Weiß so far this season, leading the scoring charts with six goals. "I know him from my time in the 2nd division. Apart from his footballing qualities, he's a very, very good person, a really positive character. I'm happy for guys like that when they achieve success," explained Semlic, who also praised the 35-year-old striker's attitude. "Despite his age, he's in great shape and has an incredible hunger for goals. That shows how professional he is."

Ronivaldo also scored in Linz's 4:2 away win against WSG on September 2 last year. That game gave the Upper Austrians their first ever win in the top flight, so coach Gerald Scheiblehner has fond memories of the Tivoli. In order to return home with three points, the coach emphasized that a concentrated performance was required. "We're up against a very good team in terms of play who have had a very good season so far," said Scheiblehner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf