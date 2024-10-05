LIVE from 5pm: WSG Tirol against FC Blau-Weiß Linz

"We need a really good performance!"

But Blau-Weiß are also in good shape. Despite the unfortunate 2-1 defeat against Sturm Graz last Saturday, the Upper Austrians are in fifth place - five points ahead of the ninth-placed Tyroleans. Semlic's respect is correspondingly high. "Linz are playing a very good season, they had Sturm on the brink of defeat and have repeatedly made a statement recently. They are an extremely physical team with clear processes in their structure and are peppered with many good individual players. We need a really good performance and must not allow ourselves to make many mistakes," warned the 41-year-old.