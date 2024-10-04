"Not brought in to..."
Goal guarantor Kane? Hamann with a tough message
Harry Kane is scoring goals at FC Bayern Munich like a conveyor belt. But former Champions League winner and TV pundit Didi Hamann is clearly not a big fan of the English star striker.
Kane experienced "a personally sobering evening" in the 1-0 Champions League defeat at Aston Villa on Tuesday. I already said after the European Championship in the summer that he still owes the proof that he is worth the 100 million - even though he scored over 30 goals last year," Hamann writes in his Sky column.
"Not brought in to score a hat-trick against Darmstadt"
In the last two top matches against Bayer Leverkusen (1:1, no shot on goal) and Aston Villa (one shot on goal in the closing stages), the 31-year-old attacker looked like a foreign body. "He wasn't brought in to score a hat-trick against Darmstadt. He was brought in to score against Leverkusen and Aston Villa and to score in the quarter-finals of the Champions League," said Hamann, who remains "skeptical" about the Englishman.
"If I'm so dominant against Leverkusen and Villa, then I expect one of the best players in the business to create a goalscoring opportunity out of nothing in 90 minutes and become dangerous. You don't get that impression at the moment," wrote Hamann.
Bayern face another tough opponent in the Bundesliga on Sunday with second-placed Frankfurt. Will Kane prove chief critic Didi Hamann wrong? It will be interesting to see.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.