Rail chaos in Italy: nail brings trains to a standstill

Rail network plunged into chaos

Electronic display boards failed, trains came to a standstill and the entire Italian rail network was thrown into chaos. The consequences for tens of thousands of passengers were devastating: 35 intercity and high-speed trains were canceled and another 40 were only partially operated. 54 trains were delayed by more than an hour. Thousands of people stood in despair at train stations, while some trains were diverted to alternative routes out of necessity.