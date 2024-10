A terrible environmental sin in Ternitz’s natural oasis

"The municipality of Vöstenhof is now responsible for disposing of them," explains Ternitz town councillor Gerhard Windbichler. Employees of the building yard will collect the tires and take them to the green garbage can. "Which will certainly cost a few hundred euros," says Windbichler. He complains that this is already the third time that car tires have been illegally disposed of in this area. "We will press charges against unknown perpetrators". Unfortunately, it is not possible to trace the owners from the numbers on the tires.