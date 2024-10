Female entrepreneurs are brought before the curtain

The winners at a glance

The "Best Innovator" category was won by Anita Frauwallner from the Allergosan Institute, one of the leading research centers for probiotics, which markets the Omnibiotic brand. Monika Fuchs from Leibnitz, who runs the business consultancy "Die Füchsin", was named "Best New Founder". Iris Kastner from the Kwirl design store in Graz was named "Best Perseverance". Lobna Elgheriani can now call herself "Best Sustainable"; she founded the LX Design Studio for sustainable architecture in Graz. Gundula Lorenz, developer of Equinopathy - physiotherapy for horses, was delighted to receive the Audience Award.