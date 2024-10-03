What Schicker says
Agreement with Hoffenheim? Sturm trembles for sporting director!
After the second defeat in the Champions League against FC Brugge, Sturm must be worried about Andreas Schicker! The German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim has recently stepped up its courtship of the sporting director. A decision on a possible departure is expected to be made in the next few days.
The rumor first surfaced just a few days before Sturm's first match in the Champions League in France: Andreas Schicker's transfer to TSG Hoffenheim was practically a done deal!
Before his departure from Graz airport, the "Steirerkrone" newspaper confronted the sporting director with the news about himself. Schicker waved it off: "In the course of the transfer of Alexander Prass to Hoffenheim and the loan deal of Erencan Yardımcı, there has of course been contact with Hoffenheim again. But nothing more. We're about to play our first match in the Champions League, that's what counts!"
Shortly before kick-off in Klagenfurt on Wednesday evening, the intense Hoffenheim flirtation with the sporting director popped up again. There was even talk of a possible departure during the upcoming international break on "Sky Sport Austria".
The departure of Schicker, together with Christian Ilzer the master builder of this successful era, would be a brutal setback for the double winners. "The contact has now intensified again. Let's see what the next few days bring. Our focus is on Sunday's match against Salzburg," said the 38-year-old to the "Steirerkrone" this afternoon.
Major sporting construction site
According to the German media, Hoffenheim want a quick decision. The Prass club is on the ropes after a dismal start to the Bundesliga season and coach Matarazzo is on the verge of being sacked. The club also parted ways with sporting director Rosen at the end of July, since when sporting director Kramer has been running the club on an interim basis. In short: the club is a major sporting construction site! And with Schicker, a new "master builder" is to be brought in.
Hoffenheim boss and multi-billionaire Dietmar Hopp is persistent and has been wooing Schicker since the spring. When the 84-year-old sets his mind to something, he wants to achieve it. The Upper Styrian is now supposed to get the club back on the road to success.
Not an easy decision for the down-to-earth "Bauernbuam": he has his alpine hut, family and friends here. In Kraichgau, on the other hand, an opportunity awaits that may not come along so quickly in the life of a sports boss. According to the "Bild-Zeitung", Schicker and Hoffenheim are said to be in agreement.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.