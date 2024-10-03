Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What Schicker says

Agreement with Hoffenheim? Sturm trembles for sporting director!

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 16:49

After the second defeat in the Champions League against FC Brugge, Sturm must be worried about Andreas Schicker! The German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim has recently stepped up its courtship of the sporting director. A decision on a possible departure is expected to be made in the next few days. 

0 Kommentare

The rumor first surfaced just a few days before Sturm's first match in the Champions League in France: Andreas Schicker's transfer to TSG Hoffenheim was practically a done deal!

Before his departure from Graz airport, the "Steirerkrone" newspaper confronted the sporting director with the news about himself. Schicker waved it off: "In the course of the transfer of Alexander Prass to Hoffenheim and the loan deal of Erencan Yardımcı, there has of course been contact with Hoffenheim again. But nothing more. We're about to play our first match in the Champions League, that's what counts!"

Shortly before kick-off in Klagenfurt on Wednesday evening, the intense Hoffenheim flirtation with the sporting director popped up again. There was even talk of a possible departure during the upcoming international break on "Sky Sport Austria".

The departure of Schicker, together with Christian Ilzer the master builder of this successful era, would be a brutal setback for the double winners. "The contact has now intensified again. Let's see what the next few days bring. Our focus is on Sunday's match against Salzburg," said the 38-year-old to the "Steirerkrone" this afternoon.

Major sporting construction site
According to the German media, Hoffenheim want a quick decision. The Prass club is on the ropes after a dismal start to the Bundesliga season and coach Matarazzo is on the verge of being sacked. The club also parted ways with sporting director Rosen at the end of July, since when sporting director Kramer has been running the club on an interim basis. In short: the club is a major sporting construction site! And with Schicker, a new "master builder" is to be brought in.

Will the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Hoffenheim soon be the new home of sporting director Andreas Schicker? (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Will the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Hoffenheim soon be the new home of sporting director Andreas Schicker?
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Hoffenheim boss and multi-billionaire Dietmar Hopp is persistent and has been wooing Schicker since the spring. When the 84-year-old sets his mind to something, he wants to achieve it. The Upper Styrian is now supposed to get the club back on the road to success.

Not an easy decision for the down-to-earth "Bauernbuam": he has his alpine hut, family and friends here. In Kraichgau, on the other hand, an opportunity awaits that may not come along so quickly in the life of a sports boss. According to the "Bild-Zeitung", Schicker and Hoffenheim are said to be in agreement.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf