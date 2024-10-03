Helmut Marko:
“Then Formula 1 history is over for him”
Helmut Marko gives a gloomy prognosis for Mick Schumacher's motorsport career. The son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher is currently fighting for a cockpit at Sauber/Audi. "I believe that if Schumacher doesn't get this seat, then the Formula 1 story is over for him," says Marko.
Schumacher is currently only a test driver for Mercedes and an endurance world championship driver for Alpine. However, following his retirement from Haas after the 2022 season, his clear goal is to return to Formula 1. Schumacher's last chance for a place in the premier class is the Sauber racing team, which will compete as the Audi works team from 2026. There he could take his place alongside Nico Hülkenberg.
Rumors about Bottas extension
Recently, however, media reports have been doing the rounds that Sauber/Audi have agreed a one-year contract extension with 35-year-old Valtteri Bottas. But nothing is official yet. Red Bull mastermind Helmut Marko sees almost nothing but advantages for the racing team in signing Schumacher. "I think the Audi car will certainly not be a winning car next year," he said in an interview with RTL/ntv and sport.de. "That means there would have been no pressure for either Audi or the driver," Marko continued.
"... then the Formula 1 story is over for him"
Marko sees hardly any risk: "If the performance is not right, you can always change him until 2026." For Marko, it would be "even more incomprehensible" if Bottas were chosen. "I believe that if Schumacher doesn't get this seat, then the Formula 1 story is over for him," says the 81-year-old, giving a gloomy prognosis for Schumacher.
The chances of a comeback after three years without a regular seat in Formula 1 are then likely to drop to a minimum. The rule changes for the 2026 season would remove Schumacher's advantage of still knowing the current generation of cars. Marko advises Schumacher: "Then he should concentrate on endurance racing, where he has been very successful, and do that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
