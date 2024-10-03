Filzmoos: Hikers rescued from mountain distress

Originally, the women wanted to hike from Filzmoos to the Dachsteinsüdwandhütte. Apparently the route seemed too long for them and they decided to turn back and take a shortcut down from the Sulzenschneid viewing summit. According to the head of the local station, three mistakes led to the emergency situation: Incorrect tour planning - the women underestimated the walking time required for this route. Secondly, they did not state the reason for the help they needed when they called. And thirdly, they should have stayed at the location from which they made the call. This would have enabled the rescue team to find the trio more quickly and to take only the equipment required for this rescue operation.