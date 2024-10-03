Vorteilswelt
Regional award

Environmental protection and energy in a green interplay

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 15:30

We are looking for creative Carinthian minds to help us live sustainably and make the future greener!

0 Kommentare

The "ausgezeichnet regional" award aims to put the spotlight once again on Carinthian regions and their entrepreneurs, associations and sustainable initiatives. Eight different categories (see info box on the left) are available for applicants who would like to take part in this year's "ausgezeichnet regional" award. Today we present the category "Environmental protection and energy", which is presented by the Carinthian energy supplier Kelag as a partner.

Sustainability in our company also means taking responsibility for future generations.

Reinhard Draxler, Vorstand der Kelag

"Sustainability in our company also means taking responsibility for future generations. Through the intelligent expansion of renewable energies, such as hydropower, photovoltaics and wind power, we are making our energy mix sustainable and contributing to the achievement of climate targets," says Reinhard Draxler, CEO of Kelag, who, together with the "Krone", is now looking for creative Carinthian minds who, with their work or their ideas and initiatives, optimize this area, which not only plays an important role in climate neutrality, but also permeates almost all areas of life in society and thus also facilitates it enormously.

Facts & Figures

Nominate your company, your project or your association in one of the "excellent regional" categories. The first three places in each category will be awarded. In addition, the winners will receive a comprehensive report in the "Kronen Zeitung" and on www.krone.at.
The following categories are available:

  • Sustainability in the region, quality of life and living together
  • Carinthia digital
  • Tourism & Gastronomy
  • Agriculture & Forestry
  • Health & Care
  • Environmental protection and energy
  • Start-up scene
  • New ideas for the development of the regions

You can find the form here!

At the last "ausgezeichnet regional" awards, "Keck - the climate and energy learning kit" took first place in this category.

This advance notice was financially supported and produced with full editorial independence.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

