Environmental protection and energy in a green interplay

"Sustainability in our company also means taking responsibility for future generations. Through the intelligent expansion of renewable energies, such as hydropower, photovoltaics and wind power, we are making our energy mix sustainable and contributing to the achievement of climate targets," says Reinhard Draxler, CEO of Kelag, who, together with the "Krone", is now looking for creative Carinthian minds who, with their work or their ideas and initiatives, optimize this area, which not only plays an important role in climate neutrality, but also permeates almost all areas of life in society and thus also facilitates it enormously.