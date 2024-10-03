Regional award
Environmental protection and energy in a green interplay
We are looking for creative Carinthian minds to help us live sustainably and make the future greener!
The "ausgezeichnet regional" award aims to put the spotlight once again on Carinthian regions and their entrepreneurs, associations and sustainable initiatives. Eight different categories (see info box on the left) are available for applicants who would like to take part in this year's "ausgezeichnet regional" award. Today we present the category "Environmental protection and energy", which is presented by the Carinthian energy supplier Kelag as a partner.
Sustainability in our company also means taking responsibility for future generations.
Reinhard Draxler, Vorstand der Kelag
Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta
"Sustainability in our company also means taking responsibility for future generations. Through the intelligent expansion of renewable energies, such as hydropower, photovoltaics and wind power, we are making our energy mix sustainable and contributing to the achievement of climate targets," says Reinhard Draxler, CEO of Kelag, who, together with the "Krone", is now looking for creative Carinthian minds who, with their work or their ideas and initiatives, optimize this area, which not only plays an important role in climate neutrality, but also permeates almost all areas of life in society and thus also facilitates it enormously.
Facts & Figures
Nominate your company, your project or your association in one of the "excellent regional" categories. The first three places in each category will be awarded. In addition, the winners will receive a comprehensive report in the "Kronen Zeitung" and on www.krone.at.
The following categories are available:
- Sustainability in the region, quality of life and living together
- Carinthia digital
- Tourism & Gastronomy
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Health & Care
- Environmental protection and energy
- Start-up scene
- New ideas for the development of the regions
At the last "ausgezeichnet regional" awards, "Keck - the climate and energy learning kit" took first place in this category.
This advance notice was financially supported and produced with full editorial independence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.