Municipalities mobilize: New voting system needed

Political scientist: start with test runs

Of course, e-voting cannot be introduced across the board in the next five years, said political scientist Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle. But you could start with test runs, as is being done in some cantons in Switzerland, for example. There, this could be tested voluntarily - limited to certain municipalities or a certain number of votes or certain groups such as voters living abroad. Another important advantage of e-voting is that voters can revise their decision right up to election day - unlike with a ballot card that has already been sent in.