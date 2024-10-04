KAC welcomes Graz
There is no mercy for the best man in the clash
When the KAC host the newly rich Graz this Friday (19.15), it will also be a duel with former colleagues Ganahl and Haudum, who moved in the summer. There were even ten KAC cracks at Ganahl's wedding in Wolfsberg in the summer. After the game, Klagenfurt coach Furey, who is flying to Canada for a few days, says goodbye.
With home victories against VSV and Vienna, the Red Jackets have won two in a row for the first time this season. But today they face a different caliber in Graz. The Styrians have put together a top team thanks to neo-president Herbert Jerich. So far with success: after four games, the "99ers" have four wins and are tied at the top with Bolzano and KAC (two games more!). "Of course it's extra motivation when Graz buys a squad like this," emphasizes captain Thomas Hundertpfund. "We want to show that we can also beat such opponents with our consistent style of play."
Departure after eight years
It will be a special match for the 34-year-old. After all, in August he was best man at the wedding of long-time teammate Manuel Ganahl, whose wedding in Wolfsberg was attended by ten KAC cracks. After eight years in Klagenfurt, they parted ways in the summer because the striker was due to take a cut in his contract, which had already been automatically extended. "It will be special, I have so many friends at the KAC, I'm already looking forward to tough duels with Hundertpfund and Co. We've always had tough duels in training in the past. I have to admit that I haven't been as nervous as I was before this game for a long time."
"KAC is a yardstick!"
For him, Lukas Haudum (who also moved from the KAC to Graz) and Co. the duel will be a big test. Ganahl: "They are a yardstick - now we can see where we really stand. Four wins is great, but there's still more to come." Two other former Klagenfurt champions, Michi Kernberger and Rok Ticar, also play for the Styrians.
Peeters is fit again
Senna Peeters is back at the KAC - and it looks as if Jan Mursak, who was hit on the foot by a puck, has come off well. He should be back today. Instead, coach Kirk Furey is saying goodbye - due to a bereavement, he's flying home to Canada on Saturday, missing Sunday's game at Pustertal and Wednesday's CHL match in Geneva.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
