There is no mercy for the best man in the clash

Departure after eight years

It will be a special match for the 34-year-old. After all, in August he was best man at the wedding of long-time teammate Manuel Ganahl, whose wedding in Wolfsberg was attended by ten KAC cracks. After eight years in Klagenfurt, they parted ways in the summer because the striker was due to take a cut in his contract, which had already been automatically extended. "It will be special, I have so many friends at the KAC, I'm already looking forward to tough duels with Hundertpfund and Co. We've always had tough duels in training in the past. I have to admit that I haven't been as nervous as I was before this game for a long time."