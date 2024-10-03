Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Police investigate

After act of vandalism: Griss over beheaded Mary

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 15:15

We have reported on two suspects in the case of the vandalized sculpture of the Virgin Mary giving birth in St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz. The investigations into a 73-year-old man from Linz and a 31-year-old man from Vienna are still ongoing. A rift is now beginning over the statue.

0 Kommentare

A statue - a Mary giving birth - was first exhibited in Linz's St. Mary's Cathedral at the beginning of July - and was destroyed shortly afterwards. The head of the wooden figure had been sawn off.

The statue had polarized people from the outset and the police launched an investigation. The statue was then removed from the tower chapel, as we reported.

Mary now goes in search of shelter
It is also still unclear where the colorful figure made of lime wood will be housed in the future. This is because the Diocese of Linz will no longer display the sculpture in a sacred setting. The sculpture itself is owned by the artist and it is up to her to decide what a future exhibition might look like and when would be a suitable time, according to the diocese.

Doris Lang-Mayerhofer (VP), Linz City Councillor for Culture, is now speaking out. She signals that the city of Linz could purchase the figure, as it has already become "a contemporary document". It could then be exhibited in the Nordico City Museum.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf