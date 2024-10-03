Police investigate
After act of vandalism: Griss over beheaded Mary
We have reported on two suspects in the case of the vandalized sculpture of the Virgin Mary giving birth in St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz. The investigations into a 73-year-old man from Linz and a 31-year-old man from Vienna are still ongoing. A rift is now beginning over the statue.
A statue - a Mary giving birth - was first exhibited in Linz's St. Mary's Cathedral at the beginning of July - and was destroyed shortly afterwards. The head of the wooden figure had been sawn off.
The statue had polarized people from the outset and the police launched an investigation. The statue was then removed from the tower chapel, as we reported.
Mary now goes in search of shelter
It is also still unclear where the colorful figure made of lime wood will be housed in the future. This is because the Diocese of Linz will no longer display the sculpture in a sacred setting. The sculpture itself is owned by the artist and it is up to her to decide what a future exhibition might look like and when would be a suitable time, according to the diocese.
Doris Lang-Mayerhofer (VP), Linz City Councillor for Culture, is now speaking out. She signals that the city of Linz could purchase the figure, as it has already become "a contemporary document". It could then be exhibited in the Nordico City Museum.
