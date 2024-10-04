New apprenticeships
A big plus: 2000 more apprentices than in August
After a sobering summer, apprenticeships are enjoying an upswing. The numbers have risen sharply and new apprenticeships are being added all the time.
While the number of apprentices was still sobering at the end of August - as we reported - the apprenticeship sector got a boost in September. Around 15,500 young people are currently being trained in Vienna - that's over three percent more than last year and 2,000 more apprentices than in August. "Apprenticeships are an indispensable tool in the fight against the shortage of skilled workers and offer young people a solid foundation for a successful professional future," says Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ).
It is also important that apprenticeships remain up to date, which is why new apprenticeships are constantly being added. For example, the district heating technology apprenticeship at Wiener Netze. Apprentices learn all about district heating and installation technology, district heating generation and distribution, as well as the maintenance and servicing of systems. Four young people will start their vocational training this year.
The Industry division is also pleased to report an increase in the number of apprentices. At the beginning of the year, there were 7.6% more apprentices than at the start of 2023. In a long-term comparison with the low point of 2017, there are even 31.5% more apprentices. This is also due to initiatives such as apprentice speed dating.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.