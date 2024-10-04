A big plus: 2000 more apprentices than in August

While the number of apprentices was still sobering at the end of August - as we reported - the apprenticeship sector got a boost in September. Around 15,500 young people are currently being trained in Vienna - that's over three percent more than last year and 2,000 more apprentices than in August. "Apprenticeships are an indispensable tool in the fight against the shortage of skilled workers and offer young people a solid foundation for a successful professional future," says Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ).