Dockworker strike costs the USA $5 billion/day

All ports "from Maine to Texas" paralyzed

The dockworkers' strike is affecting foreign trade - analysts at JPMorgan estimate that the strike is costing the US economy around 5 billion dollars (4.5 billion euros) a day. Deliveries of everything from food to electronic devices are affected. According to the ILA, all ports "from Maine to Texas" have been paralyzed by the industrial action. The extent to which the strike will impact the US economy and ultimately drive up prices depends crucially on the length of the strike.