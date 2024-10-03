CL victory also sent Prince William into ecstasy

1:0 victory like 42 years ago

"The last time Aston Villa won a top European competition was the month before I was born," William wrote on X a few weeks ago ahead of the first matchday of the Premier League, alluding to Aston Villa's victory in the final of the European Cup of Nations on May 26, 1982 - against Bayern Munich of all teams. The Premier League club also won 1:0 on that occasion.