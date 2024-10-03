"Voice lost"
CL victory also sent Prince William into ecstasy
Royal jubilation at Villa Park! Aston Villa's first Champions League win against FC Bayern (1:0) also sent Prince William into ecstasy in the stands.
William is an avowed Aston Villa fan and did not miss the first home game in the premier league. During the television broadcast, the royal could be seen again and again. Casual blue jacket, three-day beard, mates left and right - just a normal man's evening at the stadium for the royal son.
And William really got into the fever, euphorically cheering on the Premier League club. He also gave free rein to his emotions when the referee made supposedly wrong decisions.
1:0 victory like 42 years ago
"The last time Aston Villa won a top European competition was the month before I was born," William wrote on X a few weeks ago ahead of the first matchday of the Premier League, alluding to Aston Villa's victory in the final of the European Cup of Nations on May 26, 1982 - against Bayern Munich of all teams. The Premier League club also won 1:0 on that occasion.
"Voice lost"
And history repeated itself yesterday. The Colombian Jhon Duran scored the winning goal against Munich. In front of William, who was admittedly unstoppable in the stands. After the game, William told the Daily Mail: "I've lost my voice. I can't quite believe it. 42 years."
The husband of Princess Kate (42) has watched his team's matches live in the stadium several times in the past. Prince William also cheers on the England national team in the stadium time and again. For example, he was there to support the team at the European Championships in Germany this summer.
