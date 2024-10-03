"Non-violent"
The Palestinian human rights activist Issa Amro and his organization Youth Against Settlements will receive one of the Right Livelihood Awards, also known as the Alternative Nobel Prizes. The Stockholm-based Right Livelhood Foundation justified its decision on Friday with their "steadfast, non-violent resistance against the illegal occupation by Israel".
The 44-year-old Amro, who comes from Hebron, has dedicated himself to peaceful resistance against the Israeli occupation in the West Bank. Together with the organization he founded, Youth Against Settlements (YAS), he has become a leading voice in the non-violent movement in the Palestinian conflict. His strict commitment to non-violence has brought him international recognition.
Here Amro shows on X how he is attacked by Israeli soldiers:
His initiatives serve as inspiration for non-violent resistance in other Palestinian cities under Israeli occupation. Amro and his organization are under constant pressure from Jewish settlers, the Israeli army and the Palestinian Authority. He is harassed by the authorities in various ways and, according to Right Livelihood, has already been arrested and tortured once.
Resistance with "peaceful means"
"Amro and YAS have successfully mobilized local communities and international allies to resist the ongoing Israeli occupation through peaceful means," the decision states. YAS plays "an essential role in documenting human rights violations, organizing protests and supporting local communities in Hebron who are under constant threat and attack by Israeli settlers and forces".
Receiving the Alternative Nobel Prize makes him "happy, proud and motivated" to continue his work, Amro wrote in a prepared statement.
Other prizewinners in the Philippines, Mozambique and the UK
The other prizes go to the Philippine indigenous activist Joan Carling, the Mozambican human rights/environmental organization Justica Ambiental and its director Anabela Lemos, and the British research agency Forensic Architecture, which deals with the reconstruction of human rights crimes.
Foundation for peace, sustainability and a just world
For over 40 years, the Right Livelihood Foundation in Stockholm has been honoring people and organizations that are committed to peace, sustainability and a just world. Several Alternative Nobel Prize winners, including the Belarusian dissident Ales Bjaljazki, later received the Nobel Peace Prize.
