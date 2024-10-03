Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Contrary to party line

Melania Trump: “Abortion is a fundamental right”

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 07:37

The wife of US presidential candidate Donald Trump has caused a sensation shortly before the election: in her memoirs, Melania Trump declares that abortion is a "woman's fundamental right to individual freedom" - completely contrary to the party line of her husband's party. 

0 Kommentare

Trump's book will only be published on Tuesday, but the Guardian newspaper has already revealed explosive passages from it. In it, the politician's wife advocates the right to abortion, as this gives women the "authority to terminate their pregnancy if they so wish".

Trump speaks of lifelong conviction
"Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to decide what she does with her own body?" the newspaper quotes from an advance copy. "Restricting a woman's right to end an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body." This is her lifelong conviction.

Here Melania Trump promotes her book on X:


Melania Trump is thus clearly positioning herself against her husband, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who wants to leave the decision on abortion laws to the individual US states, in a key campaign issue. A spokesperson for the former first lady did not initially respond to an inquiry from the Reuters news agency.

Challenge for election campaign strategy?
Political observers see the development as a potential challenge for Donald Trump's election campaign strategy. The discrepancy between the Trump couple's positions could call the Republican candidate's credibility into question and provide the Democrats with new points of attack.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf