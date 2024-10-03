Contrary to party line
Melania Trump: “Abortion is a fundamental right”
The wife of US presidential candidate Donald Trump has caused a sensation shortly before the election: in her memoirs, Melania Trump declares that abortion is a "woman's fundamental right to individual freedom" - completely contrary to the party line of her husband's party.
Trump's book will only be published on Tuesday, but the Guardian newspaper has already revealed explosive passages from it. In it, the politician's wife advocates the right to abortion, as this gives women the "authority to terminate their pregnancy if they so wish".
Trump speaks of lifelong conviction
"Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to decide what she does with her own body?" the newspaper quotes from an advance copy. "Restricting a woman's right to end an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body." This is her lifelong conviction.
Here Melania Trump promotes her book on X:
Melania Trump is thus clearly positioning herself against her husband, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who wants to leave the decision on abortion laws to the individual US states, in a key campaign issue. A spokesperson for the former first lady did not initially respond to an inquiry from the Reuters news agency.
Challenge for election campaign strategy?
Political observers see the development as a potential challenge for Donald Trump's election campaign strategy. The discrepancy between the Trump couple's positions could call the Republican candidate's credibility into question and provide the Democrats with new points of attack.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.