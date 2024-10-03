Evacuation ordered
Israel attacks Beirut suburb again: 6 dead
According to its own statements, the Israeli military has once again fired on a target in the Lebanese capital Beirut. There was talk of a "targeted attack" on Hezbollah facilities. The residents of individual neighborhoods were ordered to evacuate.
The sound of explosions could be heard throughout Beirut. Videos on social media showed thick clouds of smoke rising into the sky. Residents reported drones and fighter jets continuing to fly over the city after the attacks.
According to the authorities, there was also an attack in the Basta-Bachoura district of Beirut. At least six people were killed and seven others injured, according to the Ministry of Health. According to initial reports, an apartment in a building was hit.
Pictures from Beirut on October 3:
The Israeli military once again called on people in the Beirut suburbs to evacuate. This is usually followed by Israeli attacks. "They are near facilities (...) linked to Hezbollah, which the Israeli army will be targeting in the near future," explained army spokesman Avichai Adraee on Thursday night. He named the neighborhoods of Haret Hreik, Burj al-Baradschne and Hadath Gharb.
Israel is currently carrying out massive airstrikes against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Hezbollah opened a second front against Israel with regular rocket attacks from Lebanon immediately after the attack on Israel by the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas on 7 October 2023.
In recent days, Hezbollah shelling has increased further, especially after the killing of long-time Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last Friday.
