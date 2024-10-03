Kallan can focus entirely on luge

Noah Kallan has finished school and is now fully focused on luge. After completing five weeks of basic training with the army in the summer following his A-levels, he is now officially an army athlete. "That's really great and a big advantage," says the Eben native from the Hüttau toboggan club. This week - nine weeks before the start of the World Cup - he can throw himself back into the ice track, the national team is at a training camp in Lillehammer (Nor). "It was intensive preparation in the summer, we tried out a lot of different equipment," the 19-year-old tells the "Krone".