First track training
Kallan can focus entirely on luge
First track training for the luge team. The Austrian team is currently in Lillehammer for a training camp. Among them is Noah Kallan, who as an army athlete can now focus even more on the sport and has big goals.
Noah Kallan has finished school and is now fully focused on luge. After completing five weeks of basic training with the army in the summer following his A-levels, he is now officially an army athlete. "That's really great and a big advantage," says the Eben native from the Hüttau toboggan club. This week - nine weeks before the start of the World Cup - he can throw himself back into the ice track, the national team is at a training camp in Lillehammer (Nor). "It was intensive preparation in the summer, we tried out a lot of different equipment," the 19-year-old tells the "Krone".
The time in Norway will be followed by start and athletics training at home before heading to Sigulda, Altenberg, Winterberg, Oberhof and the home track in Igls. But the first piece of good news came some time ago: Kallan will be joining the World Cup team next season: "There's certainly a chance that I'll be taking part in one or two races."
However, it will still be difficult because Austria only has four starting places and there are numerous established athletes ahead of the Junior World Championship runner-up from the previous season. "We're competing in elimination races, where I naturally want to prove myself," says Kallan.
Sport ban for Kindl in preparation
The double silver medallist from the Beijing 2022 Olympics, Wolfgang Kindl, will have to take a break for the time being. The Tyrolean is suffering from mononucleosis and has been banned from sport until his next check-up on October 10. He recently suffered from flu-like symptoms, headaches, aching limbs and swelling of the lymph nodes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
