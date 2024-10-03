Bulls no longer need to talk about promotion

Artificial intelligence has calculated that ten points will be enough for a top-24 finish 95% of the time. With nine points, there is "only" a 55 percent chance. Salzburg are on zero points and a look at the remaining program will make fans wonder where they are supposed to score if they didn't manage it against Sparta Prague and Brest. One thing is certain: the Bulls have to win the next two games against Dinamo Zagreb and Feyenoord. And then they need at least one mega surprise against Leverkusen, PSG, Atlético or Real.