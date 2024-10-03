Ketamine administered
Drug death of “Friends” star Perry: doctor pleads guilty
Following the arrest of five suspects in connection with the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, one of the two doctors charged has pleaded guilty in court. The 54-year-old doctor from San Diego confessed in Los Angeles that he had procured the anaesthetic ketamine for Perry. The sentence is to be announced in April.
The judge in charge had previously banned him from continuing to work as a doctor. The man has been released on bail. He faces a prison sentence of up to ten years.
Forged prescription
His lawyer recently explained that his client was deeply remorseful and wanted to do the right thing by cooperating with the public prosecutor's office. According to the indictment, the doctor allegedly sold his colleague in Los Angeles a large quantity of ketamine for Perry via a forged prescription, among other things.
In mid-August, police and prosecutors brought serious charges against the five people arrested, including doctors, dealers and one of the actor's assistants.
"Extensive criminal underground network" uncovered
The investigation focused on the origin of the ketamine, which was found in unusually high doses in Perry's blood. Prosecutor Martin Estrada said the investigation had uncovered a "widespread underground criminal network" that had exploited Perry's addiction problems to enrich itself.
The main defendants are a Los Angeles doctor and a drug supplier known as the "Ketamine Queen," both accused of supplying Perry with large amounts of ketamine on the black market last fall. Both pleaded not guilty and their trial is scheduled for 2025.
Assistant faces 15 years in prison
One of the actor's assistants has already admitted to procuring ketamine for Perry and administering it to him without medical training. He faces up to 15 years in prison and his sentence is due to be announced in November.
An investigation by the Los Angeles coroner's office revealed in December that Perry (54) died from the effects of ketamine in October 2023. Other causes of death included drowning, heart disease and the effects of a drug used to treat opioid addiction.
Previously, the actor had repeatedly spoken publicly about his battle with addiction - including to alcohol and drugs. According to reports, Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy under medical supervision for depression and anxiety.
However, the last session before his death had been a week and a half ago, which is why the ketamine in his body at the time of death could not have come from this infusion therapy, according to the coroner's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.