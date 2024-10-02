Accident due to wet conditions
Rainy days: first firefighting operations in Lavanttal
They always have delightful names, but they worry many people: the low-pressure systems, such as "Finny" at the moment: the first fire department interventions due to the rain already occurred in the Lavanttal on Wednesday evening.
Some fields have been flooded by the rainwater, streams are full to the brim and some are spilling over their banks. "There have already been a few call-outs, but nothing worrying", according to the Carinthia State Alarm and Warning Center. The fire brigades are of course on standby so that they can be deployed immediately in the event of small-scale flooding.
For example, the St. Paul im Lavanttal fire department was alerted. Using sandbags, they were able to hold back the water of an overflowing stream quite well.
According to the meteorologists, the next rain is expected during the course of the day on Thursday. In the night to Friday, there may even be heavy rain in some regions. The snow line will drop to around 1500 meters.
Depending on the region, light to moderate rain is expected on Friday, with heavier precipitation in Lower Carinthia. It will only become dry again on Saturday, but will remain foggy and cloudy. The sun will return on Sunday, when it should be warmer again with temperatures of up to 16 degrees.
Rainy road: trailer overturned
With his truck and excavator on a trailer, a driver (55) in St. Salvator in the Metnitz Valley skidded on a rain-soaked road and slid into a field, where the trailer and excavator overturned. The driver was injured. Three fire departments were deployed with 39 firefighters. The Metnitztal Landesstraße had to be closed briefly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
