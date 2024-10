“Joachim Standfest’s departure was to be expected”

In sporting terms, Fridrikas has become a question mark. The ex-Lustenauer has played 160 minutes so far, but has not scored any goals. Feldkirch native Filip Milojevic, who was brought in from Leverkusen, has only made three brief appearances despite much praise from Standfest. Strunz failed to score in his seven appearances. Only Helac impressed in the two games in goal, where he replaced youngster Stojanovic.