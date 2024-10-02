Simply heavenly

Skiing and the sea in one day

It makes sense to hire a car, as the third largest island in the Mediterranean is well worth exploring. You should not miss out Limassol - a real metropolis with a marina and rich shipping companies. Just above the harbor is a city fortress from the Ottoman period, built on the remains of a much older complex. From Limassol, you can head straight into the mountains for hiking, skiing - the ski area on Mount Olympos is small but beautiful - or wine tasting. Paphos, on the other hand, is the archaeological treasure trove of Cyprus with its Roman mosaics and ruins of the Temple of Aphrodite.