Cyprus
Simply heavenly
There is a reason why Cyprus was chosen by Aphrodite. The island is the purest vacation wonderland. Mountains, sea & forests - it's all here! It's best for vacationers to give in to every temptation. You will not be disappointed.
The sunny island in the far east of the Mediterranean is the perfect home for a beauty expert like Aphrodite: Long dream beaches, crystal-clear waters, wild cliffs, striking mountains (Troodos and Kyrenia Mountains or Pentadaktylos) and lush green forests such as the Cape Greco Forest National Park or the Athalassa Forest National Park. No two regions are alike.
Great powers and rulers have left their mark here: Crusader castles, Byzantine monasteries, Gothic cathedrals and Turkish mosques. One of the most beautiful archaeological sites is Kourion near Limassol. The ancient Greek city-kingdom dates back to the 10th century. Numerous excavations await visitors, such as the complex of Eustolios and the magnificent amphitheater with its view over the bay of Episkopi.
Capital city flair with a borderline experience
The green line dividing Cyprus into north and south has run across the island since 1974. The border runs right through the capital Nicosia. If you have a passport with you, you can cross it.
Cyprus was a British colony and has been an independent republic since 1969. With independence came the question of who should govern Cyprus in the future. A fierce dispute began between the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots, which led to war.
The sea is 25°C well into October
But back to the sunny side of the island. The best beaches can be found in the region around Agia Napa. And there are plenty of them. Lying on the soft sand or jumping off cliffs into the water, going on boat trips, fishing, paddling, exploring the underwater museum with diving or snorkeling equipment - there's never a dull moment.
For many, spring is the most beautiful time of year in Cyprus. When everything is in bloom and the whole island is green. Summers are hot, while fall and winter are pleasantly mild. "You can swim in the sea at a wonderful 25 degrees Celsius right through to October," says Walter Kril, Manager of Robinson Cyprus. The spacious resort is located near Larnaca and has everything a vacationer's heart desires. Sailing, kitesurfing and windsurfing, as well as tennis (9 courts) and archery, thanks to excellent wind conditions.
Five pools, including an activity pool, are harmoniously integrated into the complex. The fitness center is equipped with the latest equipment. The daily 15 to 20 sports sessions - from aerobics and yoga to circuit training - are also very popular. There are 330 employees for a maximum of 740 guests - the service is top, the food a delight. Families appreciate the club's childcare and entertainment. Teenagers also enjoy a vacation here with their parents.
Skiing and the sea in one day
It makes sense to hire a car, as the third largest island in the Mediterranean is well worth exploring. You should not miss out Limassol - a real metropolis with a marina and rich shipping companies. Just above the harbor is a city fortress from the Ottoman period, built on the remains of a much older complex. From Limassol, you can head straight into the mountains for hiking, skiing - the ski area on Mount Olympos is small but beautiful - or wine tasting. Paphos, on the other hand, is the archaeological treasure trove of Cyprus with its Roman mosaics and ruins of the Temple of Aphrodite.
You should also make a stop in the village of Lefkara at the foot of the Troodos. The small alleyways and renovated stone houses are enchanting. The village is famous for its lace embroidery. This developed in the 15th/16th century, when Lefkara was a popular summer resort under Venetian rule. Under the brand "Lefkara Lace Biscuit", a proud Cypriot woman - her name is Aphrodite Nicolaou - bakes and decorates cookies by hand. But not just any biscuits, but with the familiar patterns used by embroiderers. She not only exudes good humor, but also warmth. Just like all the inhabitants of the island.
